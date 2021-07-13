Carter Co. Health Center reports 10 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Carter County Health Center reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, July 12.
They said it was the most cases added in a single day since November 2020.
According to the health center, there were 18 active cases of the virus in the county.
They continued to stress the importance of getting vaccinated.
