Carter Co. Health Center reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Carter County Health Center reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, July 12.

They said it was the most cases added in a single day since November 2020.

According to the health center, there were 18 active cases of the virus in the county.

They continued to stress the importance of getting vaccinated.

