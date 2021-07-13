Heartland Votes
Carter Co. Health Center reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

The Carter County Health Center said it was the most cases added in a single day since November...
The Carter County Health Center said it was the most cases added in a single day since November 2020.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Carter County Health Center reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, July 12.

They said it was the most cases added in a single day since November 2020.

According to the health center, there were 18 active cases of the virus in the county.

They continued to stress the importance of getting vaccinated.

Below is the most recent COVID 19 Dashboard. Today CCHC adds 10 cases to our count. This is the most cases added in a...

Posted by Carter County Health Center on Monday, July 12, 2021

