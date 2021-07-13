Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Back-to-School event in Marion, Ill. offers free supplies

The Franklin-Williamson Positive Youth Development wants to make sure area students are...
The Franklin-Williamson Positive Youth Development wants to make sure area students are prepared with free physicals, backpacks, school supplies and more.(WHSV)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Positive Youth Development will hold a back-to-school event in Marion.

The group wants to make sure area students are prepared with free physicals, backpacks, school supplies and more.

The event will be on Saturday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Oasis, 3000 W. Deyoung St. It was formerly known as the Illinois Star Center Mall.

It will also have food trucks, and the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine (ages 12 and up) and school immunizations (for students entering the sixth grade or incoming freshmen).

Dental screenings and haircuts will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You can click here to register for a school physical.

Carrie Eldridge, Illinois Extension youth development educator and PYD co-chair, said they have hosted the back-to-school event for three years.

“Last year, due to COVID, we were still able to provide backpacks and school supplies to the schools in Southern Illinois without having an actual event. For our last in-person event in 2019, we were able to serve 774 persons, and 481 of those were youth,” said Eldridge. “The event is a fun outing for the entire family, and it also provides the resources, tools, supplies, and network connections families need to thrive and succeed within the region.”

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A mobile home was flipped over as an EF2 tornado made its way through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday...
National Weather Service preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado damage in Dexter, Mo.
13-year old Laken Davidson was struck in the face by flying metal Saturday night.
Teen survives gruesome injury from storm
Saturday night’s tornado that swept through Dexter, lifted trees from their roots, knocked...
Community begins cleanup after EF2 tornado
Jimmy J. Bridges (left) and Elizabeth Bridges (right) were arrested in connection with a deadly...
Two arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Hayti, Mo.

Latest News

A Southern Illinois University researcher is tracking coyotes and bobcats to understand the...
SIU researcher studying bobcat, coyote habitat in Illinois
Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill into law at Niles West High School in Skokie on Friday. The...
Illinois law to require Asian American history in schools
In a letter to Secretary Cardona, the members highlighted the need for polices that improve and...
Durbin urges Education Department to expand debt relief for student loan borrowers
From left to right are Robert Reif. Sr. and Dave Beutel of the Qulin Legion Riders; Dr. Renne...
Southeast’s Sikeston autism center receives donation from Qulin Legion Riders