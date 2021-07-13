Back-to-School event in Marion, Ill. offers free supplies

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Positive Youth Development will hold a back-to-school event in Marion.

The group wants to make sure area students are prepared with free physicals, backpacks, school supplies and more.

The event will be on Saturday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Oasis, 3000 W. Deyoung St. It was formerly known as the Illinois Star Center Mall.

It will also have food trucks, and the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine (ages 12 and up) and school immunizations (for students entering the sixth grade or incoming freshmen).

Dental screenings and haircuts will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You can click here to register for a school physical.

Carrie Eldridge, Illinois Extension youth development educator and PYD co-chair, said they have hosted the back-to-school event for three years.

“Last year, due to COVID, we were still able to provide backpacks and school supplies to the schools in Southern Illinois without having an actual event. For our last in-person event in 2019, we were able to serve 774 persons, and 481 of those were youth,” said Eldridge. “The event is a fun outing for the entire family, and it also provides the resources, tools, supplies, and network connections families need to thrive and succeed within the region.”

