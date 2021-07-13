Heartland Votes
Back to drier weather and hotter weather for a couple days

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A slight chance for a few showers this evening and overnight, but most areas will be dry. Expecting mainly dry skies all day on Wednesday. With the drier and sunnier weather tomorrow, high temperatures will top out in the lower 90s. Mainly dry weather expected for most of your Thursday too, although some showers and thunderstorms could sneak into northern counties by the evening hours. Hot and humid weather expected Thursday afternoon, with feels like numbers in the mid to upper 90s. More scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive Friday through the weekend as we enter our next wet pattern.

