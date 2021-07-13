Heartland Votes
Applications available in Ky. for grant funding to fight violence against women

Applications for grant funding under the federal Violence Against Women Act Services, Training,...
Applications for grant funding under the federal Violence Against Women Act Services, Training, Officers, Prosecution Formula Grant Program will be available in Kentucky on August 2. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Applications for grant funding under the federal Violence Against Women Act Services, Training, Officers, Prosecution Formula Grant Program will be available in Kentucky on August 2.

The grant money may be used to “develop and strengthen effective law enforcement, prosecution, judicial strategies and victim services” throughout the state for cases of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and/or dating violence.

Funding priority is given to victim advocacy services, prosecution, law enforcement, courts and discretionary programs. It should be used for projects that serve or focus on adults and youth, age 11 to 24, who are victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault or stalking.

It may also support new services for victims and their families, including children 10 and under.

“Significant funding and collaboration with law enforcement, prosecutors and victim services are required to put a stop to acts of violent crime and provide justice for all of Kentucky’s survivors,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “With this grant funding, we will be able to take another step forward on our journey to make Kentucky a safer place for all of our families.”

State agencies, local units of government and private not-for-profit organizations may apply for the funds. You can click here for applications and more information.

All applications must be submitted online via the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s Electronic Grants Management System. They must be submitted no later than 6 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 15.

If you need help with the application process, you may contact management staff at JUSGMB@ky.gov.

