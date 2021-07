American Red Cross to hold blood drives in southern Ill., western Ky., western Tenn.

(KFVS) - The American Red Cross will hold blood drives in southern Illinois. western Kentucky and western Tennessee.

According to the American Red Cross, it continues to experience a severe blood shortage.

Johnson County, Ill.

Vienna - July 19 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, 890 Senior Ave.

Calloway County, Ky.

Murray:

July 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lowe’s, 1400 Lowes Drive

July 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MSU Bauernfeind Recreation and Wellness Center, 1000 Racer Drive

Crittenden County, Ky.

Marion - July 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Crittenden County Public Library, 204 W. Carlisle St.

Graves County, Ky.

Fancy Farm - July 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall 1418, 106 Picnic Blvd.

Livingston County, Ky.

Grand Rivers - July 22 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Grand Rivers Fire Department, 271 West Mississippi Ave.

Lyon County, Ky.

Kuttawa - July 26 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church Kuttawa, 316 Walnut Drive

Eddyville - July 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Lyon County Convention Center at Lee S. Jones Park, 172 Lee S. Jones Park

Marshall County, Ky.

Benton

July 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Draffenville Pharmacy, 153 U.S. 68

July 26 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Briensburg Church of Christ, 2349 Benton Briensburg Road

Calvert City

July 23 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Altona Baptist Church, 5817 U.S. Highway 62

McCracken County, Ky.

Paducah

July 16 from 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Dr.

July 17 from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center

July 18 from 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center

July 19 from 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center

July 20 from 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center

July 22 from 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center

July 23 from 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center

July 24 from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center

July 25 from 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center

July 26 from 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center

July 27 from 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center

July 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Rd.

July 29 from 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center

July 30 from 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center