Aftermath of the tornado at Dexter Housing Authority

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The EF2 tornado that hit Dexter damaged homes in the Dexter Housing Authority.

“I was scared to death. I was crying,” said Gwendolyn Mills.

When Mills heard the tornado rip through the Dexter Housing Authority, she grabbed her phone and purse and sat in the shower.

“I was praying, ‘Dear God, please don’t let this hurt anyone. Don’t let it kill anyone. Just make it go away.’ And He did. He saved me,” she said.

“I grabbed my dog and ran to the hallway, the best place I could do, and I’m just screaming, ‘Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God.’ And you could just hear things crashing around the house,” said Leeann Garner, who lives across the street from Mills.

The wind whipped a tree onto her car and broke the windshield. Both Garner and Mills were without internet Monday afternoon.

“We were standing on our porches with our mouth open, because we just couldn’t believe the devastation. And we didn’t know all of it that went on until the next day,” said Garner.

Almost 48 hours after the tornado touched down, crews worked around-the-clock to remove trees from homes.

“It was bad. They’ve been trying to get them off. And they just not too long ago removed a huge tree that covered the whole house when it fell. It covered the whole house when it fell. You couldn’t even see the house,” said Garner.

While the damage is devastating, Mills and Garner said they’re grateful they’re alive.

“As bad as the damage that you see, and for nobody to get hurt, and when you think about how bad the damage really could have been. Yeah, you’re really thankful. You just thank God that nothing happened,” said Garner.

“We didn’t lose anybody. Everybody’s accounted for. No deaths. That’s the good thing. Truly a miracle,” said Mills.

Maintenance crews from other housing authorities in southeast Missouri are helping clean up the damage at the Dexter Housing Authority.

