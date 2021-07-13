$4M awarded for construction of Crab Orchard Greenway

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation awarded $4 million for the construction of the Crab Orchard Greenway.

The Cycle 14 awards include $2 million to co-applicants Marion Unit 2 School District/CONWR and an additional $2 million to co-applicants RIDES Mass Transit District/CONWR.

The money will fund the design and construction of nearly 6 miles of the greenway, a proposed multi-use trail that runs parallel to IL 13 between Marion and Carbondale.

The funding is part of the Illinois Department of Transportation Enhancement Program to expand travel options and enhance the quality of life in communities throughout the state.

IDOT announced nearly $106 million total was awarded to communities. This year’s program was the largest ever due to the passage of Rebuild Illinois funding.

“Investing in local communities strengthens our state’s entire transportation system,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Under Gov. Pritzker’s leadership, we’re working to ensure resources are getting to the communities that need them most. By investing in infrastructure and travel options at the local level, we’re making Illinois a safer and better place to work, build a business and raise a family.”

According to Crab Orchard, progress on the trail has been made in recent years because of funding of a segment across the John A. Logan College campus and construction of trail segments in eastern Jackson County and the Carterville area.

It will provide access to the Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge, Marion High School Sports Complex and the Historical Village on the John A. Logan College campus.

They said the Crab Orchard Greenway will be a multi-use facility providing access to transit services, public education facilities, residential areas, retail and businesses, as well as recreational access to the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.

RIDES Mass Transit District, Marion Unit 2 School District, Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, John A. Logan College, Cities of Carterville, Crainville, Carbondale, Marion, IDOT District 9, Williamson and Jackson Counties have all contributed to the project.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.