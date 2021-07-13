Heartland Votes
Advertisement

1,000 days until next total solar eclipse in the Heartland

The total solar eclipse from 2017.
The total solar eclipse from 2017.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Astronomers are counting down the days until the next total solar eclipse.

In 2017, thousands gathered to watch the last total solar eclipse in the Heartland.

As of Tuesday, July 13, we are just 1,000 days away from the next total solar eclipse that is set to happen on April 8, 2024.

“The first thing most people say after they see one is when’s the next one,” said Robert Baer, specialist in the Physics Department at SIU Carbondale.

The next eclipse may not be for three years, but Baer said they are expecting to put on another big event.

“We’re looking at doing a three-day festival again, similar to what we did last time, probably using a bit more of the campus this time around,” explained Baer.

The festival won’t just be about the viewing of the moon getting between Earth and the sun.

“There will be a lot of education activities for families, for kids and their parents to see, learn a little bit more about the eclipse, learn about some of the science including some of the art around the eclipse,” said Baer.

Compared to the 2017 eclipse, the totality of the 2024 one will last a bit longer.

“Here on campus, we are looking at about 4 minutes and 9 seconds of totality, which means it’s going to be dark for that long, so you can look up at the corona in the sky, and that’s similar for the Cape region. It’s going to be just a little bit shorter in Cape but about the same,” Baer said.

According to Baer, the best viewing spot in the country is in southwest Texas, with 4 minutes and 30 seconds of totality.

Baer also explained how this type of event needs to be planned way in advance.

“So you have to start planning early for something like this because of the scale of it and for us here on campus, we look out, we look at the calendar pretty far in advance, do we want to have school that day, are we going to have students on campus, for instance, which we will in April, is happening towards the end of the school year,” said Baer.

For you astronomers, you have a chance to catch another spectacle in the sky next year.

“A total lunar eclipse coming up May of 2022, so we’re under a year away from that one and that’s what people often refer to as a blood moon,” stated Baer.

Southern Illinois University again is partnering with the Adler Planetarium out of Chicago for the 2024 total solar eclipse. Both partners will be putting on the festivities again, similar to what they did in 2017.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A mobile home was flipped over as an EF2 tornado made its way through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday...
National Weather Service preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado damage in Dexter, Mo.
13-year old Laken Davidson was struck in the face by flying metal Saturday night.
Teen survives gruesome injury from storm
Saturday night’s tornado that swept through Dexter, lifted trees from their roots, knocked...
Community begins cleanup after EF2 tornado
Jimmy J. Bridges (left) and Elizabeth Bridges (right) were arrested in connection with a deadly...
Two arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Hayti, Mo.

Latest News

Perry County, Mo. deputies say a man and woman are responsible for burglaries at A&G Storage,...
Perry Co., Mo. Sheriff’s Office investigating storage building thefts
A relief team prepares to help Dexter residents on Tuesday, July 13.
Disaster relief teams in Dexter to help with tornado cleanup
After several weeks with no states on Chicago’s travel advisory, Missouri and Arkansas were...
Missouri, Arkansas added to Chicago’s travel advisory due to increase in COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19