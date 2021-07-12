Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Stoddard Co. hospital damaged by tornado

The Southeast Health of Stoddard County hospital sustained moderate damage from Saturday...
The Southeast Health of Stoddard County hospital sustained moderate damage from Saturday night's tornado.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Health of Stoddard County hospital sustained moderate damage from Saturday night’s tornado.

According to preliminary assessments, there was damage to the roof, some outlining walls in the back and it is currently without power.

Southeast Health Vice President of Marketing Shauna Hoffman said they had about 22 patients evacuated from the facility, along with 40 staff members inside.

She thanked the EMA, ambulance crews and everyone that helped out in the emergency situation.

“Emergency preparedness is something that the Southeast Health facility and teams practice daily, practice weekly and it was well orchestrated during this disaster last night,” she said. “Couldn’t be more proud of the team and their quick and diligent and effective response.”

Their goal is to restore emergency department operations by mid-week, once power and utilities are restored.

Patient clinics have been rescheduled for Monday and they will be in contact with people if any other delays occur.

NEW! According to Dexter fire chief, 32 blocks worth of damage to property in Dexter. About 750 assessments so far...

Posted by Mike Mohundro KFVS on Sunday, July 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downed powerlines and trees, like these in Dexter, could be seen throughout Stoddard County...
National Weather Service preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado damage in Dexter, Mo.
Taken 1 mile west of Dexter, Mo. on Saturday evening, July 10.
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather possible overnight
Southeast Health of Stoddard County evacuated its inpatients and emergency department due to a...
Hospital in Stoddard Co., Mo. evacuated due to reported tornado in area
More Chihuahuas have been found in Northern Arkansas
More abandoned chihuahuas found in Arkansas
A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept...
Girl, 12, dies after car swept away in Missouri floodwater

Latest News

Saturday night’s tornado that swept through Dexter, lifted trees from their roots, knocked...
Community begins cleanup after EF2 tornado
View of Lake Barkley.
Body of Lake Barkley boater recovered
Due to storms Saturday, there are reports of power outages and water over highways in the...
Power outages, flooded roads reported in the Heartland
Downed powerlines and trees, like these in Dexter, could be seen throughout Stoddard County...
National Weather Service preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado damage in Dexter, Mo.