Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SIU researcher studying bobcat, coyote habitat in Illinois

A Southern Illinois University researcher is tracking coyotes and bobcats to understand the...
A Southern Illinois University researcher is tracking coyotes and bobcats to understand the habitats they seek and how they affect them.(Jenna Kidd)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - A Southern Illinois University researcher is tracking coyotes and bobcats to understand the habitats they seek and how they affect them.

Nicole Gorman is a graduate zoology student and a research assistant at SIU’s Wildlife Research Laboratory in Carbondale.

She is studying the movement of bobcats and coyotes in central and southern Illinois.

She says such midsize predators dominate North America and it’s critical to understand their impact.

Gorman says studying and understanding predator movement can lead to effective wildlife management, benefiting predator and prey species alike.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mobile home was flipped over as an EF2 tornado made its way through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday...
National Weather Service preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado damage in Dexter, Mo.
Southeast Health of Stoddard County evacuated its inpatients and emergency department due to a...
Hospital in Stoddard Co., Mo. evacuated due to reported tornado in area
A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept...
Girl, 12, dies after car swept away in Missouri floodwater
Martin Police are investigating a shooting that took place inside of a bar early Sunday morning.
Shooting inside bar injures 1
Missouri inspectors say a roller coaster attraction where an 11-year-old boy was severely...
Missouri coaster cleared to open after boy hurt in accident

Latest News

A mobile home was flipped over as an EF2 tornado made its way through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday...
National Weather Service preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado damage in Dexter, Mo.
The Southeast Health of Stoddard County hospital sustained moderate damage from Saturday...
Stoddard Co. hospital damaged by tornado
Due to storms Saturday, there are reports of power outages and water over highways in the...
Power outages, flooded roads reported in the Heartland
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 7/11