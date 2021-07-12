Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SEMO pitcher selected in 3rd round of MLB draft

SEMO pitcher Dylan Dodd is the highest pick in southeast Missouri baseball history.
SEMO pitcher Dylan Dodd is the highest pick in southeast Missouri baseball history.(Southeast Missouri State University Athletics)
By Todd Richards and Adam King
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Pitcher Dylan Dodd was selected in the 3rd round of the Major League baseball draft on Monday, July 12.

He was selected 96th overall by the Atlanta Braves.

Dodd is the highest pick in southeast Missouri baseball history.

Dodd is the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference pitcher of the year, and wrapped up his SEMO career with a 9-2 record and 3.17 Earned run average.

Dodd claimed second team Collegiate Baseball All-America and First-Team ALL OVC.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mobile home was flipped over as an EF2 tornado made its way through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday...
National Weather Service preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado damage in Dexter, Mo.
Southeast Health of Stoddard County evacuated its inpatients and emergency department due to a...
Hospital in Stoddard Co., Mo. evacuated due to reported tornado in area
A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept...
Girl, 12, dies after car swept away in Missouri floodwater
Martin Police are investigating a shooting that took place inside of a bar early Sunday morning.
Shooting inside bar injures 1
Saturday night’s tornado that swept through Dexter, lifted trees from their roots, knocked...
Community begins cleanup after EF2 tornado

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 7/11.
Heartland Sports 10pm on 7/11
Catfish & Cardinals
Heartland Sports 7/11/21
Heartland Sports 7/8/21
Heartland Sports 7/8/21
Heartland Sports 10 p.m. 7/6
Heartland Sports 10 p.m. 7/6