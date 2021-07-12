SEMO pitcher selected in 3rd round of MLB draft

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Pitcher Dylan Dodd was selected in the 3rd round of the Major League baseball draft on Monday, July 12.

He was selected 96th overall by the Atlanta Braves.

Dodd is the highest pick in southeast Missouri baseball history.

Dodd is the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference pitcher of the year, and wrapped up his SEMO career with a 9-2 record and 3.17 Earned run average.

Dodd claimed second team Collegiate Baseball All-America and First-Team ALL OVC.

