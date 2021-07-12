Heartland Votes
Scattered Storms Today

Drier weather is on the way.....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Good Monday Morning!

A low-pressure system will linger off to our north over the next few days bringing scattered showers and storms. Activity during the morning hours should remain below severe limits, but there is the chance of a few stronger storms producing damaging winds across the eastern half of the Heartland through the afternoon. Any shower or storm could produce heavy rain and lead to isolated flooding. Patchy fog will be visible in a few spots early this morning as temperatures will range form the mid 60s west to the low 70s east. Areas closer to the center of the low will be slightly cooler by a few degrees, overall highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s. It will still be very humid across the entire area.

We will slowly see the low lift further north and away from the Heartland providing us with drier weather on Wednesday and Thursday. However, near the end of the week and this upcoming weekend, a wet and stormy forecast looks to arrive again. Temperatures will remain hot and humid most days.

-Lisa

