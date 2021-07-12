Saint Francis Healthcare System to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System will be holding two COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

The clinics will be held on Thursday, July 15 and Friday, July 16.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administered.

An appointment is required to receive a shot.

To schedule an appointment, call 573-381-5958.

