Saint Francis Healthcare System to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System will be holding two COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
The clinics will be held on Thursday, July 15 and Friday, July 16.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administered.
An appointment is required to receive a shot.
To schedule an appointment, call 573-381-5958.
