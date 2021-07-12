Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Police officer put on on administrative duty for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle

The Columbia Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough...
The Columbia Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough review, officials say.(Source: WIS, Gray Television)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - An officer with the Columbia Police Department has been removed from patrol duties after a complaint about a sticker on the officer’s personal vehicle.

The officer, who has not been named, had a Three Percenters sticker on his car, the department confirmed.

Three Percenters are “anti-government extremists who are part of the militia movement,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. Canada has labeled it a terrorist entity.

Three Percenters are also known as 3%ers, III%ers, and Threepers.

Someone complained to CPD about the sticker and after an initial review, commanders spoke with the officer, WIS TV reported.

Officials said that officer immediately and voluntarily removed the sticker from his vehicle.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty while the CPD Office of Professional Standards conducts a thorough review.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mobile home was flipped over as an EF2 tornado made its way through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday...
National Weather Service preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado damage in Dexter, Mo.
Southeast Health of Stoddard County evacuated its inpatients and emergency department due to a...
Hospital in Stoddard Co., Mo. evacuated due to reported tornado in area
A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept...
Girl, 12, dies after car swept away in Missouri floodwater
Martin Police are investigating a shooting that took place inside of a bar early Sunday morning.
Shooting inside bar injures 1
Saturday night’s tornado that swept through Dexter, lifted trees from their roots, knocked...
Community begins cleanup after EF2 tornado

Latest News

President Joe Biden will host New York City’s Democratic mayoral candidate and other city and...
Biden balances fighting rising crime, reforming police
Work to find remains continues at the site of the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse on Monday.
Florida town weighs how to honor lost souls at condo collapse site
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill