Police: Man opens fire, drives truck into bar after being asked to leave

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – Authorities said a man slammed his truck into a Paulding County bar and opened fire after being asked to leave over the weekend.

Hiram police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Eduardo Morales. Investigators said he was asked to leave the 278 South bar Saturday evening because he was too drunk.

Police said he left but came back in his truck, fired into the bar, then drove straight in, hitting several people.

At least one person inside the bar was grazed by a bullet. Another person was hit twice by the truck and was treated at a hospital and released.

“I’m feeling sore but thankful,” said Mauricio Puerto, one of the dozens inside the bar.

Puerto said he immediately ran to the truck and fought to get the gun out of Morales’ hands.

He added there were many heroes inside the bar that night who helped detain the suspect until police arrived to arrest him.

