Mobile food pantry to help tornado victims

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A mobile food pantry will be held for tornado victims in Dexter.

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank is partnering with Lighthouse Church to hold the event for victims of Saturday’s EF2 tornado.

It will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13 at Lighthouse Church, 18555 Lighthouse Drive in Dexter, Mo.

Hope International will transport the food.

