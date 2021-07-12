Heartland Votes
Mo. Dept. of Conservation says no indication of mysterious bird illness in state

Though numerous states are receiving reports of a mysterious illness affecting songbirds, such as blue jays (pictured), MDC says there is no indication of the illness affecting birds in Missouri. The public is still encouraged to be on the lookout for groups of sick and dead birds and report them to WildlifeHealth@mdc.mo.gov.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation says there is no indication of a mysterious bird illness in the state.

Numerous reports of unexplained sick and dying songbirds have recently been reported in at least nine states and the District of Columbia.

According to avian and wildlife health experts with the MDC, they have not received any similar reports.

“Though we have not observed the mysterious bird illness in Missouri, we remain on the lookout for any unusual reports,” said MDC Wildlife Health Program Supervisor Jasmine Batten. “We are also asking the public to be watchful and report groups of dead and sick birds.”

Wildlife officials in Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland and Virginia reported hundreds of dead birds. The cause of death currently remains unknown, but symptoms include crusty or puffy eyes, seizures, shaking and other abnormal behavior.

Though many species are affected, the most common reported species are fledgling common grackles, blue jays, European starlings and American robins.

No human health or domestic livestock and poultry issues have been reported.

With no sign of sick and dying birds in Missouri, MDC officials are not recommending that bird feeders or waterers be taken down at this time.

The following is recommended:

  • Report groups of sick or dead birds to wildlifehealth@mdc.mo.gov
  • If you see sick or dead birds at your feeders, take feeders down immediately and clean with a solution of 1-part bleach to 9-parts water and air dry completely

According to the MDC, birds gathering at bird feeders and bird baths can transmit diseases to one another, and birdwatchers are reminded to follow safe feeder practices, such as:

  • Disinfect feeders with a solution of 10 percent at least monthly
  • Regularly clean the area around feeders each month by raking or shoveling up seed hull piles
  • Provide fresh food and water
  • Consider placing multiple feeders and spread them out to prevent crowding

