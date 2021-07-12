Kentucky DMV computer system down statewide

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is alerting residents and county clerk offices that some vehicle-related transactions will not be able to be processed on Monday, July 12.

KYTC said the computer system, Automated Vehicle Information System (AVIS), is experiencing intermittent system issues.

The system is used to process vehicle registrations, transfers and vehicle titling.

A recent system implementation KYTC was going through is to blame.

The implementation is part of the state’s effort in transferring all motor vehicle transactions from the 40-year-old AVIS system to a new KAVIS system.

It is unknown when the system will be restored.

“Our team of programmers is working diligently to identify the issue and restore service as soon as possible,” said Department of Vehicle Registration Commissioner Matt Cole.

KYTC said no driver information is impacted.

Kentuckians are advised to contact their local county clerk office to make sure it is open for non-vehicular business.

