Heartland rural hospitals to receive funding for COVID-19 response efforts

Heartland rural hospitals will receive millions of dollars for COVID-19 response efforts.

The funding is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Thirty-two rural hospitals in Missouri will receive $8,268,032.

In Illinois, 61 small, rural hospitals will receive $15,760,936 for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

In Kentucky, 47 rural hospitals will receive $12,143,672.

“The Biden Administration recognizes the important role that small rural hospitals have in closing the equity gap and ensuring that rural Americans can protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Today’s funding will help small rural hospitals continue to serve their communities in this critical role by expanding their COVID-19 testing capacity and mitigation efforts.”

Across the United States, state Offices of Rural Health, which work with the hospitals, will receive the funding announced on Monday, July 12 to distribute to eligible rural hospitals in their state.

These hospitals include those with fewer than 50 beds and Critical Access Hospitals.

