Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 23 new cases of COVID-19

The Graves County Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, July 12.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, July 12.

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

  • New cases - 23
  • Total case count - 4,019
  • New deaths - 2
  • Total deaths - 102

According to Noel Coplen, director of the local health department, there is one person from Graves County currently hospitalized.

