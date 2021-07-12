Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 23 new cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, July 12.

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

New cases - 23

Total case count - 4,019

New deaths - 2

Total deaths - 102

According to Noel Coplen, director of the local health department, there is one person from Graves County currently hospitalized.

