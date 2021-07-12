Heartland Votes
Floodwaters cause natural fish kill along Missouri River in central Mo.

Fluctuating floodwater and river levels caused natural fish kills along the Missouri River...
Fluctuating floodwater and river levels caused natural fish kills along the Missouri River floodplain. The Missouri Department of Conservation said most species impacted are invasive and will provide food for native wildlife.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is investigating multiple reports of dead fish just west of Columbia, along Interstate 70 and the Missouri River floodplain.

The department determined the large die-off is mostly non-native, invasive silver carp. They said it was caused by receding floodwaters.

“As floodwaters receded, many fish did not return to the river, but stayed in pools in the floodplain,” said MDC Resource Science Assistant Steffanie Abel. “As the water level in these pools naturally declines, the water temperature increases and dissolved oxygen decreases, resulting in a fish kill.

If new rain falls and river levels rise, the department said the pools could refill with floodwater and live fish, and the die-off event could happen again.

While seeing such a large number of dead fish is alarming, they said the fish will feed other wildlife species, help control populations of invasive silver carp and the carcasses will provide beneficial nutrients for the soil.

