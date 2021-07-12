First Alert: Scattered rain, storms today

(KFVS) - Scattered rain and storm chances will be sticking around for next couple of days.

Storms will likely remain below severe limits today, but a few stronger storms could produce damaging winds across the eastern half of the Heartland through the afternoon.

Isolated flooding is also possible with showers and storms today.

Afternoon highs will be a bit cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s, but it will remain very humid.

Be sure to keep the KFVS-12 weather on hand for any alerts. Download the KFVS12 weather app here.

The low-pressure system keeping rain and storms around should slowly lift and allow for drier conditions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will be back in the 90s with high humidity.

By the end of the week and upcoming weekend, rain and storm chances will arrive again.

Show us what the weather is like where you live by sending us your weather photos and videos to cNews.

Upload them below.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.