Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Scattered rain, storms today

Scattered rain and storm chances will be sticking around for next couple of days.
Scattered rain and storm chances will be sticking around for next couple of days.((Source: CNews/Wendy Metzinger))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Scattered rain and storm chances will be sticking around for next couple of days.

Storms will likely remain below severe limits today, but a few stronger storms could produce damaging winds across the eastern half of the Heartland through the afternoon.

Isolated flooding is also possible with showers and storms today.

Afternoon highs will be a bit cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s, but it will remain very humid.

Be sure to keep the KFVS-12 weather on hand for any alerts. Download the KFVS12 weather app here.

The low-pressure system keeping rain and storms around should slowly lift and allow for drier conditions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will be back in the 90s with high humidity.

By the end of the week and upcoming weekend, rain and storm chances will arrive again.

Show us what the weather is like where you live by sending us your weather photos and videos to cNews.

Upload them below.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mobile home was flipped over as an EF2 tornado made its way through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday...
National Weather Service preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado damage in Dexter, Mo.
Southeast Health of Stoddard County evacuated its inpatients and emergency department due to a...
Hospital in Stoddard Co., Mo. evacuated due to reported tornado in area
A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept...
Girl, 12, dies after car swept away in Missouri floodwater
Martin Police are investigating a shooting that took place inside of a bar early Sunday morning.
Shooting inside bar injures 1
Missouri inspectors say a roller coaster attraction where an 11-year-old boy was severely...
Missouri coaster cleared to open after boy hurt in accident

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered Storms Today
Saturday night’s tornado that swept through Dexter, lifted trees from their roots, knocked...
Community begins cleanup after EF2 tornado
More scattered storms are possible this evening, but the threat for severe storms and heavy...
First Alert: Rain, storms possible this evening
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook