Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Reports: FDA to attach warning of rare nerve disorder to J&J vaccine

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce it will attach a warning to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine of increased risk of a rare nerve disorder known as Guillain–Barré syndrome, according to The New York Times.

The development comes after 100 cases of of the disorder were discovered amongst nearly 12.8 million recipients of the vaccine, according to The Washington Post. It was reportedly found mostly in men over the age of 50.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mobile home was flipped over as an EF2 tornado made its way through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday...
National Weather Service preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado damage in Dexter, Mo.
Southeast Health of Stoddard County evacuated its inpatients and emergency department due to a...
Hospital in Stoddard Co., Mo. evacuated due to reported tornado in area
A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept...
Girl, 12, dies after car swept away in Missouri floodwater
Martin Police are investigating a shooting that took place inside of a bar early Sunday morning.
Shooting inside bar injures 1
Missouri inspectors say a roller coaster attraction where an 11-year-old boy was severely...
Missouri coaster cleared to open after boy hurt in accident

Latest News

Across the United States, state Offices of Rural Health, which work with the hospitals, will...
Heartland rural hospitals to receive funding for COVID-19 response efforts
The Southeast Missouri Food Bank is partnering with Lighthouse Church to a mobile food pantry...
Mobile food pantry to help tornado victims
Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to the trade war
Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to tariffs and trade war
Drake Bell
Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge