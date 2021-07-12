Drying out by the middle of the week, and heating back up

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms expected through the evening and overnight hours. Overall the threat of severe weather will stay very low. Lows tonight will be a little cooler than the past several nights. Lows will range from the mid 60s north to near 70 degrees south. A few more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected on Tuesday, with the best chance happening east of the Mississippi. Biggest threat will be some lightning and heavy rain under those storms. Then by Wednesday and Thursday we finally bring in some drier weather. With the drier weather, temperatures will go up too. Highs will be back in the lower 90s with feels like numbers in the upper 90s. Then more scattered storms arrive Thursday through Monday.

