DAEOC looks to expand homeless shelter in Sikeston

By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation in Sikeston is working to expand its homeless shelter in an effort to help the area’s homeless population with housing.

“There is a lot of homeless people in this area,” said Homeless Case Manager Rhonda Stewart, who believed DAEOC has simply outgrown its currently location. “I don’t know what to do, because, I mean, I hate to turn my back on them, and I want to help everybody, but I can’t help everybody because I just don’t have the means to help everybody.”

She said currently the shelter has six housing units and at times she has to be creative with housing.

“There was one time that I housed one family in two units, that’s a family of nine. Yes, we had to separate them into two units, but they were homeless,” she said.

DAEOC president Joel Evans said he is currently working to get a COVID-19 grant that will allow him to build a much larger facility.

“We are hoping to expand the homeless shelter to 12 units. There will be four two-bedroom units and eight single-bedroom units,” Evans said.

Along with programming space, a kitchen, a multipurpose room and more storage, he said the project will cost just under $2 million.

“The project will be slightly over 10,000 sq. feet, including the administrative or office and service space and the residence,” he said.

“That would mean that we could house more people because, right now, as it is, this is the only homeless shelter in six counties,” Stewart explained.

Evans said the grant application and plans will be submitted this week. If approved, construction can begin as early as January 1, 2022.

