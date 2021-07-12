Heartland Votes
Crews in Dexter, Mo. to help residents cut, move trees

The National Weather Service preliminary report showed damage from an EF2 tornado in Dexter,...
The National Weather Service preliminary report showed damage from an EF2 tornado in Dexter, Mo. on Saturday night, July 10.(Amanda/cNews)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Dexter says chainsaw crews will help residents cut and move trees to the edge of the road or alley.

They said the three crews include Team Rubicon, Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief and Crossroad Fellowship List.

The organizations will be wearing their organization shirts with their name badges.

The city reminded residents that it’s possible scammers could go door-to-door offering services. They said the groups listed above are all voluntary and reputable.

If you have any questions or need help with tree removal, you can contact the Dexter Fire Department at 573-624-3425.

On Saturday night, July 10, an EF2 tornado caused uprooted hundreds of trees and caused damage to homes and businesses in Dexter, Mo.

The city asked that all homeowners in city limits put their debris on the edge of the street and not in the street. They will send crews to pick up debris as soon as they can.

