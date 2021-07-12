Continuous damage, vandalism reported at city park

HARDIN, Ky. (KFVS) - Vandals have once again targeted a park in western Kentucky.

According to the City of Hardin, someone entered the closed and locked up City Park over the weekend and broke the tops of metal tables under a shelter.

Photos posted on the city’s Facebook page shows damage to at least three of the tabletops.

One is bent nearly in half and two others are bent at 45 degree angles towards the ground.

Photos also show graffiti on the metal roof inside the shelter.

The city said this is the fourth time the tables will have to replaced and the tables are ‘very pricey!’

In the Facebook post the city stated, “This has gotten out of hand!”

The park is closed until the tables can be removed and the area is cleaned.

The city said this for safety reasons.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the City of Hardin at 270-437-4361. Callers can remain anonymous.

