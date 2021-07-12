Community begins cleanup after EF2 tornado

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Saturday night’s EF2 tornado that swept through Dexter lifted trees from their roots, knocked power lines down and left cars and homes destroyed.

Now, those most-affected by the tornado are responding to the damage left behind.

“That’s it. You can’t really get back to the bedroom. The hall floors are about bowed in,” Joseph Mister said.

Mister said he was sitting in his living room when he heard a loud noise. Then he turned around and saw his roof had fallen in.

“This right here, where the first tree struck, is my bedroom. Where the second tree trunk is directly over my kitchen and over my refrigerator,” Mister explained.

The owners of another house left right before the tornado landed in Dexter, when they returned, they found a tree ripped from the ground and on top of their home.

“We went straight home and she just started bawling hysterically. I didn’t even see it until she started crying. I looked over and our house was gone,” Jack Hendrickson said.

Crystal Hinson said her boyfriend stopped by for safety. That’s when a tree fell and smashed his car.

“He had just barely got out of the van before the tree had fell,” Hinson said.

A block away, Melvin Brizendine said the strong winds knocked him from his seat while mowing and threw him across a yard.

“It picked me up off my mower and I ended up on the ravine,” he said. “I came back up and laid on the ground. I’m lucky to be living today.”

Many explained they are working to fix the damages, and are still in disbelief a tornado made its way to Dexter.

“When I come out here, it’s still just unbelievable. I still just can’t grasp it yet,” Melvin Brizendine said.

“I cried. I freaking cried. It’s still rough,” Joseph Mister said.

