Heartland Votes
Ameren Illinois to offer electric vehicle charging incentive

By Colin Baillie
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Electric vehicles are becoming more common place on the road and at your home.

Ameren Illinois is offering incentives on electric charging stations.

Michael Abba, director of business development for Ameren Illinois, said Ameren was approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission to support the installation of charging stations throughout their service territory.

According to Ameren’s website, their service territory spans 43,700 square miles across the State of Illinois.

Ameren has been thinking about the possibility of this for 2 to 3 years.

“As well as offer some incentives for charging for rate incentives, delivery service rate incentives for charging at the right time for the grid,” explained Abba.

The hours Abba is talking about, are late night. But charging your vehicle that late, will be a benefit to the user.

“For those EV users and they will allow them if they charge in between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. to get a credit, a reduced rate during those hours for the energy they use,” said Abba.

This is all going to take some time for Ameren to get this up and running.

“It’s going to take us about two or three months to get everything in our system, once we got the approval and we could finally know what actually was approved. So, we expect some time this fall to let customers know that they can start signing up for the rates,” explained Abba.

Besides Ameren, other companies will also get incentives to install charging stations across Ameren’s service territory.

“It’s also got some incentives for, to encourage third parties to come in and install fast charging stations throughout our service territories, ‘cause we know some people are concerned about buying an EV because they think well there’s not a gas station on every corner, there’s not a charging station on every corner where am I going to charge at,” said Abba.

The “charging tariff,” approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission, is designed to jump start electric vehicle adoption in the state.

It also encourages the use of electric school and transit buses.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

