East Cleveland 2-year-old boy found safe after being in the back seat of a stolen car

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 2-year-old boy was found safe Monday afternoon, several hours after an Amber Alert was issued.

East Cleveland police said the toddler was in the backseat of a 2010 Ford Fusion when it was stolen from his mom’s driveway on Elderwood Avenue in East Cleveland.

Police said the toddler, Major Johnson, is safe.

The toddler was left in the driveway of the mother’s residence by a black SUV.

No arrests have been made and the Ford Fusion has not been located.

According to police, the mom’s ex-boyfriend, Gerald Toney, 40, was the suspect.

Toney’s last known address is in the 13000 block of Superior Avenue in Cleveland.

Toney is described in the police report as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 209 pounds.

Gerald Toney is the man who took the vehicle with the 2-year-old in the backseat. (Cuyahoga County Department of Public Safety and Justice Services)

The white 2010 Ford Fusion has front-end bumper damage and a black bag over the sunroof.

The license plate is L399591.

This is a stock image of the vehicle that was taken with the child in it. (Cuyahoga County Department of Public Safety and Justice Services)

Call 911 if you see the vehicle.

