98-year-old man’s drowning 1 of 4 in Missouri over weekend

KAISER, Mo. (AP) - Authorities in central Missouri say a 98-year-old man was one of four drowning victims in the state over the weekend.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Louis Janowski, of Frankfort, Illinois, was trying to lean against a dock post Friday at the Lake of the Ozarks when he missed the post, fell into the water and did not resurface.

Officials say the 98-year-old Janowski was found some minutes later and pronounced dead at the scene about 40 minutes after he went into the water.

The patrol says also on Friday, 72-year-old Timothy Margrave of Kansas City, Missouri, drowned at a Smithville Lake boat ramp.

Friday night, a 14-year-old boy from Noel drowned in the Elk River, and early Saturday morning, a 12-year-old girl died after being swept away by flooding in St. Louis.

