Heartland Votes
Advertisement

98-year-old man’s drowning 1 of 4 in Missouri over weekend

Authorities in central Missouri say a 98-year-old man was one of four drowning victims in the...
Authorities in central Missouri say a 98-year-old man was one of four drowning victims in the state over the weekend.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAISER, Mo. (AP) - Authorities in central Missouri say a 98-year-old man was one of four drowning victims in the state over the weekend.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Louis Janowski, of Frankfort, Illinois, was trying to lean against a dock post Friday at the Lake of the Ozarks when he missed the post, fell into the water and did not resurface.

Officials say the 98-year-old Janowski was found some minutes later and pronounced dead at the scene about 40 minutes after he went into the water.

The patrol says also on Friday, 72-year-old Timothy Margrave of Kansas City, Missouri, drowned at a Smithville Lake boat ramp.

Friday night, a 14-year-old boy from Noel drowned in the Elk River, and early Saturday morning, a 12-year-old girl died after being swept away by flooding in St. Louis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mobile home was flipped over as an EF2 tornado made its way through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday...
National Weather Service preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado damage in Dexter, Mo.
Southeast Health of Stoddard County evacuated its inpatients and emergency department due to a...
Hospital in Stoddard Co., Mo. evacuated due to reported tornado in area
A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept...
Girl, 12, dies after car swept away in Missouri floodwater
Martin Police are investigating a shooting that took place inside of a bar early Sunday morning.
Shooting inside bar injures 1
Missouri inspectors say a roller coaster attraction where an 11-year-old boy was severely...
Missouri coaster cleared to open after boy hurt in accident

Latest News

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank is partnering with Lighthouse Church to a mobile food pantry...
Mobile food pantry to help tornado victims
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at the clinics.
Saint Francis Healthcare System to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics
The impact of fraud, identity theft and consumer scams can last for months or even years.
Kentucky DMV computer system down statewide
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department announced 22 new COVID-19 cases on Monday,...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 22 new COVID-19 cases