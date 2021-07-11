Heartland Votes
Shooting inside bar injures 1

Martin Police are investigating a shooting that took place inside of a bar early Sunday morning.
Martin Police are investigating a shooting that took place inside of a bar early Sunday morning.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Martin Police are investigating a shooting that took place inside of a bar early Sunday morning, July 11.

Officers were on patrol at approximately 2:30 a.m. at the parking lot of the Slide an Ride bar on North Lindell Street when they saw a disturbance at the front door.

As they went to investigate, officers said they gunshots coming from inside the bar.

The officers tried to enter the business, but they were met by several people carrying a gunshot victim out of the building.

The victim was treated at the scene and transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

He was later transferred to a hospital in Memphis.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355.

