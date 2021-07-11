Power outages, flooded roads reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Severe weather downed power lines and caused flash flooding on Saturday, July 10.

Due to the storms there are reports of power outages and water over highways.

Power outages

According to Ameren Missouri, there are 1,857 customers without power in Scott County, as of 6 a.m. They also reported 1,091 customers without power in Stoddard County and 492 customers in Cape Girardeau County.

Black River Electric Cooperative reported 98 customers without power in Wayne County.

Flooded roads:

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the following roads are closed due to flash flooding:

Crittenden County:

KY 855 is CLOSED at the 5mm north of Frances between KY 70 and U.S. 60 . Signs posted.

KY 902 is CLOSED at the 5mm in the Dry Fork Creek area near the Crittenden-Caldwell County Line. Signs posted.

Livingston County:

U.S. 60 is CLOSED near the 27mm at the east edge of Salem between KY 133/Lola Road and the Deer Lakes Golf Course entrance. Signs posted

U.S. 60 is CLOSED at the 15.3mm near the KY 137/River Road intersection between Smithland and Burna. Signs posted

