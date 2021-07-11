Missouri’s Bicentennial Quilt display heads to Perryville

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you want to see Missouri’s 200 year history beautifully woven together, you’ll want to head to Perryville this weekend.

”It is traveling all over the state of Missouri.”

Missouri’s Bicentennial Quilt hangs at the Perryville Civic Center alongside quilts made by the Memory Makers Quilt Club.

Club member Donna Ballman said quilters from all over the state arranged the quilt blocks in order of each Missouri county.

“This is Ste. Genevieve, this is St Louis, this is Cape Girardeau, this is Scott County, this is Mississippi on down.”

Fellow quilter Jo Ann Clements said it’s a real honor to host the Bicentennial Quilt alongside their own works of art.

“Having a quilt show we feature the talent of our local people, mostly our members, but we do in the past quilt shows we have taken quilts from surrounding areas to people that don’t belong to our guild,” said Clements.

Ballman said each quilt their members design tells a story.

“Some of them now like this one was a group effort, we made blocks for each other. The friendship that has developed, the uniqueness of how we all think different, how some of us are really good with colors and some of us aren’t so good with colors,” Ballman said.

Clements said preserving the history of these quilts is how you create memories that will last forever.

“I think a lot them make it for family and also it’s a way that they display their talent and their creativity. It’s a way to get your creativity out and also be able to cuddle up with it,” said Clements.

