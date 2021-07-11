Missouri coaster cleared to open after boy hurt in accident

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - Missouri inspectors say a roller coaster attraction where an 11-year-old boy was severely injured is safe to reopen.

Missouri amusement ride inspectors on Friday said the coaster in the popular Missouri tourist town of Branson can reopen.

Aalondo Perry was hurt on the ride last month.

The Tennessee boy fell after getting off the coaster and was trapped for more than an hour while his legs and one arm were crushed.

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is still investigating the accident.

But amusement ride experts in the division say the ride is safe.

