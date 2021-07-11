Hospital in Stoddard Co., Mo. evacuated due to reported tornado in area

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A hospital in southeast Missouri evacuated patients and the emergency department due to a reported tornado on Saturday night, July 10.

According to SoutheastHEALTH, all of the patients and staff at Southeast Health of Stoddard County are safe with no reports of injuries.

They system’s facilities and leadership teams were on onsite to assess the hospital for storm damage.

The hospital will stay closed until the structural assessment is finished.

