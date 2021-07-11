First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

An upper trough will be swinging slowly through our region over the next couple of days. This will keep our weather unsettled as well as a bit cooler....though still humid. The threat of severe storms and heavy rainfall will be lower, but an isolated strong storm and heavy downpour will still be possible. Highs today and Monday look to be stuck in the low to mid 80s, with lows in the 60s.

As we get into the work week, the upper pattern will become more ‘west to east’ again, and we’ll get warmer and drier....with more normal temps and only isolated storms mid-week. By the end of the week we’ll get back into a more unsettled pattern again as a weak frontal boundary sags south....so rain chances look to be a bit higher again by next weekend.

