First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

An upper trough will remain over the region for the next couple of days. This will keep our area a bit unsettled, as well as slightly cooler than average....though still humid. A few showers and storms this evening will likely decrease overnight....but pop up again on Monday especially in those areas that warm up with more sunshine. Not outlooked for severe but a few strong storms and heavy downpours are possible.

By midweek the upper pattern will be flattening out, with the result that we’ll be getting back to a more normal pattern with heat, humidity and more isolated storms. Highs will be back in the low 90s. By later in the week a slowly approaching upper system will begin to increase thunderstorm chances again, especially by next weekend as another cold front moves in from the northwest.

