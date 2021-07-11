First Alert: More storms possible today

(KFVS) - The unsettled weather pattern the Heartland has been experiencing is sticking around a bit longer.

A slow upper trough is to blame. It is expected to swing through the region over the next couple of days.

More scattered storms are possible today, but the threat for severe storms and heavy rain will be lower.

An isolated strong storm and a heavy downpour will still be possible.

It will also still be humid today, but afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Monday looks to be about the same as today, with highs in the mid 80s and scattered storms possible.

The Heartland will get warmer and drier, with only isolated storms, by mid-week.

The end of the work week is looking more unsettled again, with higher rain chance by next weekend.

