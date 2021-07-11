Cross Country Chase makes final stop in Downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Bikers with the Cross Country Chase, ended their five-day long route in Downtown Cape Girardeau.

Crowds gathered on Saturday, July 10 to see vintage motorcycles cross the finish line.

“It is so great to be out riding again,“ said Gary Shorman, participant in the Chase.

Shorman participated in the Cross Country Chase, a vintage motorcycle tour, in 2019. This year he’s sporting the same 1940 bike he did two years ago, but this time with a different purpose.

“One of the things that happened to me in 2019 is I scheduled a biopsy for prostate cancer. It turned out being a stage 4 prostate cancer,” Shorman said.

He created “Alive to Ride” foundation to help educate bikers on the importance of making necessary health checks.

“The guys spend a lot of time on the bikes and putting them together and preparing them. So, it appreciated and crossing the finish line in one piece, the bike in one piece that’s excellent,” Sterling said.

Sterling traveled from Texas for the final stop. She said the warm welcome from different towns and cities makes it worth the travel.

“We love to see the communities like this. We appreciate what these guys go through with the bikes and preparing for the trips and just doing they enjoy, motorcycles,” Sterling said.

Folks said they enjoy seeing so many vintage bikes in one place.

“Oh, I love these guys I belong to the antique motorcycle club and I have an old Harley and I’ve been to several of the national meets,” Galen Schwartz said.

“It was really neat. We like anything old,” Pam Schwartz said.

Shorman said he’s happy to see a great ending to the chase and looks forward to future events.

“There are all different types of motorcycles but the people who ride with are just some great people that you get to know, you get to their background, you get to know what they do,” Shorman said.

