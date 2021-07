MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 26 new Covid cases in its coverage area.

Twelve new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Williamson County. This raises their death toll to 129.

In Franklin County, a total of 14 cases have been reported. This raises their total number of deaths to 70.

