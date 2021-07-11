Agents search for Princeton man who fell overboard on Lake Barkely
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(KFVS) -A Princeton, Kentucky man who fell overboard on Lake Barkley on Saturday is the subject of a search by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
Witnesses saw the 32-year-old man fall overboard at 2 p.m. Saturday, and he was then hit by the boat.
Afterwards, he did not resurface.
They’re receiving assistance from local rescue personnel.
The officers responded to a call saying that an unmanned vessel was driving around in circles.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.