Agents search for Princeton man who fell overboard on Lake Barkely

(KFVS) -A Princeton, Kentucky man who fell overboard on Lake Barkley on Saturday is the subject of a search by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

Witnesses saw the 32-year-old man fall overboard at 2 p.m. Saturday, and he was then hit by the boat.

Afterwards, he did not resurface.

They’re receiving assistance from local rescue personnel.

The officers responded to a call saying that an unmanned vessel was driving around in circles.

