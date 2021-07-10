US Coast Guard rescues passengers off stranded riverboat in Lake Barkley

LAKE BARKLEY, Ky. (WFIE) - Passengers aboard the stranded riverboat that was stuck on a Kentucky sandbar for more than a day are now back on land.

According to the 8th District U.S. Coast Guard, Unified Command was able to get all 120 passengers back to shore Friday night.

Crews had been working to get the American Jazz unstuck after it veered off course in Lake Barkley.

As of 10 p.m. Friday, the Coast Guard says 48 crew members are still aboard that ship.

The riverboat started its journey in Memphis.

Officials say it went from the Mississippi River into a series of waterways to the lake.

That’s when they say it got stuck on Wednesday.

They were supposed to be on a seven-night cruise to Nashville.

Officials say there appears to be no damage on the boat itself.

The boat can carry about 200 passengers.

