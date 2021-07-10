Heartland Votes
Rte. 127 closure planned in Union County

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A planned closure of Route 127 in Union County has been delayed approximately two weeks.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has set up digital signs to warn drivers of an upcoming closure of Rte. 127 at Alto Pass.

At first, the closure of the busy route was planned to begin on Monday, July 12, but that has now been delayed to Monday, July 26.

IDOT said contractors could not start on the project to demolish an old bridge over Rte. 127 in Alto Pass and complete the rebuilding of the highway just south of town until then.

When the road closes, IDOT Construction Engineer Doug Helfrich said the closure will last approximately three weeks.

The goal is to have Rte. 127 open to traffic by the time school starts in mid-August.

The project to rebuild a section of Rte. 127 just south of Alto Pass has been in the works for more than two years.

Heavy spring rains in 2019 caused the ground under the roadway to erode, which shifted and warped the pavement.

The damage to the road made it unsafe for vehicles.

The route was closed at this section until crews were able to make a one-lane detour around the erosion.

A stoplight was added to the one-lane to control traffic while crews began making repairs and rebuilding the damaged section of roadway.

Rte. 127 closure planned in Alto Pass
