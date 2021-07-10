Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Review prompted by building collapse closes Miami courthouse

In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and...
In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and rescue teams continue looking for survivors of the partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, Fla. Dozens of people escaped with their lives, but little else. The disaster that killed at least 18 people, with more than 140 still missing, has also left many survivors homeless.(Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say the Miami-Dade County Courthouse will begin undergoing repairs immediately after a review found safety concerns within the building.

A joint statement from multiple leaders late Friday says the review was prompted by the collapse of a condo building in Surfside that killed at least 79 people and left 61 people missing.

An engineer’s report recommended floors 16 and above be closed to courthouse staff.

The leaders decided all courthouse employees would go back to working from home.

Employees only recently returned to the building after working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Court operations will proceed in a remote format until the safety concerns are addressed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospitalization counts of coronavirus on the rise.
Springfield hospitals overloaded and ‘in the middle of a crisis,’ contrary to what Mo. governor says
Police say vehicles at several boat ramps on Laurel Lake have been hit by thieves. People who...
Thieves stealing catalytic converters from trucks while people are out boating
Flames could be seen coming out of a home on the 2600 block of Hopper Road in Cape Girardeau on...
Crews battle house fire on busy road
A cruise ship is stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
Passengers now off cruise ship stuck on Lake Barkley
Multiple crews were called to battle a fire at the Chaumette Vineyard and Winery, in Ste....
Office building destroyed by fire at Chaumette Vineyard and Winery

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, a No Trespassing sign is displayed in front of a...
Charlottesville readies for removal of Confederate statues
The Carterville Water Department lifted a boil water order for all of their customers on...
Boil water order lifted for all Carterville water customers
Rte. 127 closure planned in Alto Pass
Rte. 127 closure planned in Alto Pass
Jackson teen sells lemonade to support first responders
Jackson teen sells lemonade to support first responders