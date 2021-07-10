Heartland Votes
More abandoned chihuahuas found in Arkansas

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - More than 20 chihuahuas have been found in northern Arkansas. This comes after a recent Chihuahua dumping in southwest Missouri.

Taney County’s animal control manager, Sherry Simpson, said the number is growing.

“I understand there’s about 20 down in Harrison,” said Simpson. “I’m hearing anywhere from 60 to 70 with these ones down in Harrison, it could take it up to 80.”

The chihuahuas found have had many medical issues. Some have had broken bones, bruised organs, or sight issues.

Simpson also says many have contracted the virus Parvo.

“They don’t eat, they won’t drink. They just look depressed,” said Simpson. “The most important thing to do is to get them medical care as soon as possible.”

The chihuahuas that have been found were given out to local rescues, such as Rescue One and 4 The Love of K9s.

Many don’t understand why a person would abandon so many animals. Simpson said if you can’t take care of your pet, don’t let it loose.

“If you get overwhelmed, if you can’t take care of these animals, you need to reach out, if you don’t want to reach out to a shelter, such as mine, or another one, reach out to a rescue. That’s what they’re there is to help in most situations,” said Simpson.

