Man shot multiple times, homes ‘riddled’ with gunshots

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man and damaged homes on Hardin Trailer Lane in Hardin, Kentucky.

Deputies were called to the area just before midnight on Wednesday, July 7 to a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies found that a man had been shot multiple times.

The victim was flown to a trauma center for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

During the course of the investigation, deputies found that neighboring homes were ‘riddled with gunshots.’

Deputies said a bullet came to rest just inches from a child in one of the homes.

Detectives and deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and the Murray Police Department identified a suspect and took him into custody.

Kisen Richardson, 21 of Murray, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

He was charged with assault first degree, two counts of wanton endangerment first degree and two counts of criminal mischief first degree.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said additional charges and arrests are possible.

The shooting investigation is ongoing.

South Marshall Fire Department, Marshall County EMS and Air Evac also assisted Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

