CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Laughing Gas Comedy Club will be reopening in September.

Shows will be added daily.

The comedy club announced the reopening on their Facebook page.

We are BACK LIVE starting September 2021! Tickets are ONLY available ONLINE! Shows are being added daily so check out... Posted by Laughing Gas Comedy / N2o Lounge on Friday, July 9, 2021

Tickets are available at n2ocomedy.com.

Ginger Billy is the first special engagement, on October 1 and 2.

