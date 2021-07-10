Heartland Votes
Illinois law to require Asian American history in schools

Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill into law at Niles West High School in Skokie on Friday. The...
Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill into law at Niles West High School in Skokie on Friday. The bill will require Asian American history to be taught in public schools.(Source: Governor JB Pritzker/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SKOKIE, Ill. (AP) - Illinois public school students will be taught Asian American history under a law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The topics will include the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II; the military service of Asian Americans; Illinois history of Asian Americans; and the role of Asian Americans in expanding civil rights.

Pritzker signed the bill into law at Niles West High School in Skokie.

State Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz was the sponsor.

She says the “best weapon against ignorance is education.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

