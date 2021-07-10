Illinois law to require Asian American history in schools

SKOKIE, Ill. (AP) - Illinois public school students will be taught Asian American history under a law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The topics will include the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II; the military service of Asian Americans; Illinois history of Asian Americans; and the role of Asian Americans in expanding civil rights.

Pritzker signed the bill into law at Niles West High School in Skokie.

Today, we are reaffirming our commitment to creating more inclusive classrooms by making Illinois the first state in the... Posted by Governor JB Pritzker on Friday, July 9, 2021

State Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz was the sponsor.

She says the “best weapon against ignorance is education.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.