Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Harrisburg man sentenced after abusing child, resulting in Shaken Baby Syndrome

Brandon Ford has been sentenced for aggravated battery of a child.
Brandon Ford has been sentenced for aggravated battery of a child.(Harrisburg Illinois Police Department)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A Harrisburg man has pled guilty to the aggravated battery of a child.

Brandon Ford has been sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Ford will serve a 3-year period of Mandatory Supervised Release.

On June 23, 2019, a three-month old baby was severely injured, suffering from shaken baby syndrome.

The child was left permanently disabled.

In a statement, State Attorney Molly Kaisar said she was hopeful that this sentencing would deter child abuse and educate the public.

Shaking a baby can be fatal.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospitalization counts of coronavirus on the rise.
Springfield hospitals overloaded and ‘in the middle of a crisis,’ contrary to what Mo. governor says
Police say vehicles at several boat ramps on Laurel Lake have been hit by thieves. People who...
Thieves stealing catalytic converters from trucks while people are out boating
Flames could be seen coming out of a home on the 2600 block of Hopper Road in Cape Girardeau on...
Crews battle house fire on busy road
(Source: KFVS)
29 new troopers to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Academy
A cruise ship is stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
Passengers now off cruise ship stuck on Lake Barkley

Latest News

Laughing Gas Comedy Club to reopen in September
Governor Andy Beshear made three stops in western Kentucky on Friday, July 9.
Gov. Beshear made stops in Murray, Paducah to promote programs
Gov. Beshear made stops in Murray, Paducah to promote programs
Gov. Beshear made stops in Murray, Paducah to promote programs
Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill into law at Niles West High School in Skokie on Friday. The...
Illinois law to require Asian American history in schools