Harrisburg man sentenced after abusing child, resulting in Shaken Baby Syndrome

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A Harrisburg man has pled guilty to the aggravated battery of a child.

Brandon Ford has been sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Ford will serve a 3-year period of Mandatory Supervised Release.

On June 23, 2019, a three-month old baby was severely injured, suffering from shaken baby syndrome.

The child was left permanently disabled.

In a statement, State Attorney Molly Kaisar said she was hopeful that this sentencing would deter child abuse and educate the public.

Shaking a baby can be fatal.

