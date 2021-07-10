Harrisburg man sentenced after abusing child, resulting in Shaken Baby Syndrome
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A Harrisburg man has pled guilty to the aggravated battery of a child.
Brandon Ford has been sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Ford will serve a 3-year period of Mandatory Supervised Release.
On June 23, 2019, a three-month old baby was severely injured, suffering from shaken baby syndrome.
The child was left permanently disabled.
In a statement, State Attorney Molly Kaisar said she was hopeful that this sentencing would deter child abuse and educate the public.
Shaking a baby can be fatal.
